Police arrest 720 suspects, recover drugs in Lagos

Juliana Francis and Taiwo Jimoh Police yesterday arrested 720 suspects and recovered substances suspected to be illicit drugs during raids on black spots in the Lagos metropolis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the raids were carried out in a bid to solidify the security architecture of the state. Adejobi said it was also in that spirit that the command re-launched its Anti-Crime Strategies, which would be used to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

The PPRO explained that yesterday, about 7a.m. the command carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the 14 Area Commands in the state. He said: “In the operations, police operatives of the command arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items, including locallymade guns and live cartridges, charms, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos, affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even beyond the Yuletide.

Odumosu has, however, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, to commence discreet investigations on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution. He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent #End- SARS protests to come up for claims of their items with proof of ownership.

The commissioner commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations. He also charged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.

