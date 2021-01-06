Metro & Crime

Police arrest 83 suspected criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…recover 13 guns, military uniforms, other weapons

Police yesterday said they arrested 83 suspected criminals terrorising residents of Benue State during the Yuletide. The suspects were arrested for various crimes such as cultism, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mukaddas Mohammed Garba, disclosed this in a statement chronicling achievements recorded by the command between 20th December 20, 2020 and January 5, 2021. Garba said in preparation for the festive period and as a strategy to clamp down on cult activities and other heinous crimes in the state, the command deployed its officers to various locations to arrest identified cultists. He disclosed that during the period, Festus Ijiwole aka Ranky, Musa Saleh Ibrahim, Raymond Musa Opake and 73 others were arrested at different locations in Makurdi.

The commissioner said onthe- spot searches conducted in the various houses of the suspects led to the recovery of three locally-made pistols, three single-barrelled cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, five axes, 142 cutlasses, six knives, military camouflage uniforms, two bulletproof vests, two suspected stolen laptops, arrows and charms. According to him, the suspects will soon be arraigned. He said: “On 25th December, 2020 about 9.30pm, Aondoakura Tingir and others at large, conspired and robbed a complainant of his motorcycle at Daudu. During investigation, Aondaakura Tingir was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

“Similarly, on 4th December, 2020 about 1pm, Kenneth Terkyam and one other conspired and robbed a cyclist of his motorcycle. The cyclist raised the alarm and a mob within the area arrested the suspects and set one of them ablaze before the police arrived and rescued the said Kenneth. “On 21st December 2020, about 7.45pm, information was received that a businessman was attacked in front of Polaris Bank, Gboko.

Police officers on patrol intervened and arrested Chukwuebuka Chukwuma while members of his gang escaped. Investigation is still in progress. “On 26th December, 2020, about 9.25pm while police officers were on patrol at Otukpo and Okpokwu local government areas, Stephen Eda was arrested in possession of two locallymade pistols, fake Dollar notes and assorted charms. While Adah Michael was arrested in Okpokwu with one locally-made pistol.

Our Reporters

