Police arrest 9 members of kidnap syndicate in Ogun

Operativesof theOgunState Police Command have arrested nine suspected members of a notorious kidnap syndicate believed to have been behind many kidnapping along the Abeokuta – Ayetoro road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

The PPRO said that, the suspects were arrested in their hideout at Abule Oba, off Ayetoro road in Abeokuta North Local Government area of the state. He said, the suspects: Hammed Taiwo, Kehinde Jimoh, Umar Sanda, Sanda Aliu, Ali Morandu, Usman Abubakar, Usman Mohammed, Umaru Ahmadu and Umaru Momodu were arrested at the end of operation by operatives of the command in collaboration with local hunters, So Safe corps, OPC, vigilance and men of Amotekun corps.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence gathered by policemen at Sabo/Ilupeju divisional headquarters, that Hammed Taiwo and Kehinde Jimoh who are errand Okada riders to the kidnap syndicate were sighted somewhere in Rounder area of Abeokuta North Local Governacment.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sabo/Ilupeju division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, moblised his men and moved to the area, where the duo of Hammed Taiwo and Kehinde Jimoh were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed being part of the syndicate, but their own role is to run errands and watch the environment to prevent law enforcement agents from getting to them unaware.

“Their confession led to the discovery of the hideout of group at Abule Oba, off Ayetoro road, where they always met after collecting ransom from their victims.

“Having discovered the hideout, the DPO mobilised his men, So Safe corps, OPC men, local hunters and men of Amotekun corps and subsequently stormed the place where all the nine members of the syndicate were arrested.

