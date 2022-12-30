Police arrest 9 suspects over murder of Oyo PDP member

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo Town, Oyo State, Hakeem Mudashiru, was on Wednesday killed in his hometown. Mudashiru was reportedly hacked with machete to death by hoodlums at his Tengba family compound in Oyo East Local Government Area of the State. His father reported the murder at the Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters. Confirming murder yesterday, the Oyo State Police Command said it has arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing.

The Oyo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), in a statement said that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums during a heated argument. According to Osifeso who spoke on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Williams Adebowale, “There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru ‘M’ 40 years reported by the father of the deceased, one Jimoh Agala at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at about 13:35hrs (01:35pm local time). “Preliminary investigation has it that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had hitherto engaged in a heated argument. “At the moment, nine suspects, including a female, have been arrested in conjunction with the case, which is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department,” he said

