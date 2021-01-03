Police arrest armed man robbing worshippers at New Year service

The Rivers Police Command has arrested member of a three-man gang which robbed and injured worshipers while returning from Crossover Service at Rumuodara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The suspect, identified as Ndubuisi Igwe aka SS Chief was with a locally-made pistol, which he and his gang members used in robbing 37 victims on New Year day. However, two gang members who committed the offence with him escaped with thier AK 47 rifles after they had succeeded in injuring two of the victims who were later taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, the suspect had been placed under protective custody, and that the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing gang members. Omoni said: “Our men arrested the armed robber and recovered a locally made pistol from him, the suspect is helping us with useful information.”

Like this: Like Loading...