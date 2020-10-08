Police arrest Assembly’s Accountant, others over missing N9m in Niger

There was bewilderment at the Niger State House of Assembly as Police arrested the third arm of government’s Accountant and other persons over N9 million reported over the weekend.

Findings have it that the missing fund is the monthly imprest for the month of September, meant to be used for the running of activities in the Assembly.

However, the matter is currently being kept low as all officials reached out to were either reluctant or not ready to speak about it.

According to sources in the Assembly, it was learnt that, the Accountant, having received the monthly imprest for the Assembly in cash last Friday gave various heads of departments who were available theirs and kept the remaining in his office for others to collect theirs on Monday.

It was, however, a shock to everyone in the Assembly when they came to the office and met that the accountant’s office which was locked was opened.

The Source said that the Accountant office was broken into and when the search was made, the money was nowhere to be found.

He said that the Accountant is adamant that he locked the door before leaving and the security in the Assembly could not explain how someone broke into an office under their watch.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu confirmed the incident saying that some money went missing in the House of Assembly.

