Police arrest bandits, kidnap suspects in Benue

Recover weapons, stolen vehicles

The Benue State Police Command yesterday paraded three suspected bandits, two kidnap suspects as well as armed robbery and cultists arrested at different locations in the state for committing various crimes.

The command also recovered weapons and some vehicles reportedly used by the suspects to commit the crimes. Commissioner of Police in the state, Wale Abass, who disclosed this in a statement via the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene said one of the bandits, Anyogo Mnguor, suspected for heinous crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery was intercepted by men of Operation Zenda within the Sankera area.

Mr. Abass said two other suspects including one Alhaji Igbadoo and Tsaaga Akulahan were also arrested in connection with the case, adding that items such as one G3 rifle with 42 rounds of live ammunition, one pump action rifle, one locally made pistol, four AK47 magazines were recovered from the. Also, “on 02/02/2022 at about 2215hrs while a team of police officers were on stop and search in front of Benue State University, Makurdi, they heard someone scream in a vehicle and quickly rushed to find out.

“The occupants of the vehicle took to their heels leaving Mr. Raphael and one Patrick Terkaa Ayatse of Logo 1 who were seen struggling in the car. “During interrogation, it was gathered that Mr. Raphael had gone to withdraw money at an ATM machine when the group of kidnappers forcefully took him away in his own vehicle, robbed him of his phones and money and were driving him to an unknown destination where they threatened to keep him hostage untill his family pays a ransom. The victim raised an alarm and called for help when he noticed a police checkpoint.” He said further investigation led to the arrest of one Sunny Dollar who was the driver of the vehicle and one locally made pistol was recovered from him.

CP Abass said, “On 09/01/2022 at about 1900hrs, police detectives invaded a hideout of an armed robbery syndicate at Lafia Garage North Bank, Makurdi and arrested one Chisom Ejike ‘m’ 36 years old and one Ibrahim Mahammed ‘m’ 30 years old.

“On the spot search of the house led to the recovery of two locally made revolver pistols with 41 live ammunition and other household properties suspected to be stolen. Further investigation led to the arrest of Iorkosu Emmanuel ‘m’, 25 years old and Shie Verlumun ‘m’, 28 years old who supplied arms for the syndicate”,Abass added.

The Police Commissioner further disclosed that his men who have been on the trail of some armed robbers in Gboko Local Government Area, arrested three suspects including one Sunday Shiekuma Swande, Mani Yaasa and Kar David following report of a stolen Lexus 330 vehicle valued N2 million and a cash sum of N140, 000 at gun point at GRA Gboko.

He said that the Lexus 330 Vehicle and two other Toyota Corolla vehicles reasonably suspected to be stolen were also recovered from the suspects who confessed to the crime.

