Police arrest car thieves in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects and recovery of a car, snatched by armed robbers who killed the owner of the vehicle.

 

The incident occurred on Saturday at  about 10:pm, along Zoo Road, near Shoprite when the suspected robbers shot at the driver of the car, identified as Isa Hassan Abubakar of Rijiyar Zaki quarters, after forcefully removing him out of it.

 

An eyewitness said the suspected robbers had first started shooting sporadically into the air to scare people before they descended on the 50-year-old man in his white color Toyota car.

 

“When the gunshots rented the air, people around Shoprite and Al-Hamsad Tower started running helter skelter.

 

“During the commotion, I saw the gunmen approached the guy in his car, forcefully ejected him and then shot him and the attackers zoomed off in the vehicle,” said the eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity.

 

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said Police had swiftly reported to the scene after hearing the gunshots.

 

He added that on arrival, they chased the gunmen, who eventually abandoned the snatched vehicle and ran away. .

 

