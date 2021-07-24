News

Police arrest couple for faking kidnap in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Police in Niger State have arrested a woman, Sadiya Ibrahim Umar, who was alleged to have been released by her abductors after paying N1 million ransoms for conniving with her husband to stage-manage her kidnap. It should be recalled that on July 15, about 12noon, the said Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown person(s) haven boarded a tricycle at Challenge junction, Maitumbi, going to Old Airport Road, Minna, after closing from work at Umar Bn Khattab International School Maitumbi. Sadiya’s father, who owns the school where she works, was contacted by an unknown caller demanding N5 million ransoms, which was later reduced to N1 million and was dropped at a location in Rafin- Yashi, Minna, for the anonymous caller.

This was said to be the third of its kind in recent times where such crimes are faked. Our Correspondent gathered that after the 31 years old Sadiya of Limawa area, Minna, re-surfaced on Wednesday, July 21, she was invited by the Police for questioning.

During interrogation, she confessed to have conspired with her 39 years old husband, Mohammed Mohammed, to fake her kidnap and thereafter she was taken to Nugupi Village via Paiko where she was kept by her husband at his friend’s place. According to the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun, upon interrogation, the husband confessed to have collected the wife’s telephone and handed over to his friend, one Abdullahi, who negotiated and collected the ransom on his behalf. The case according to the PPRO is still under investigation as effort is ongoing to arrest the said Abdullahi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NNPC dispels fuel scarcity rumour, flaunts 2bn litres petrol stock

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adeola Yusuf The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has assured motorists of ample availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) revealing that the Corporation has more than 60-day sufficiency of petrol in its various strategic depots across the country. In a press release by the corporation’s […]
News Top Stories

Dissolved Ebonyi PDP SWC, others defect to APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the party has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to join Governor Dave Umahi.   Others, who decamped to the APC, were all the chairmen of the 13 local government chapters and […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 116 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 116 new recoveries across the country. The agency announced the new figure in its update for November 19, 2020, adding that 85 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”. A total of 61,573 COVID-19 patients have now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica