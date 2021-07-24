Police arrest couple for faking kidnap in Minna

The Police in Niger State have arrested a woman, Sadiya Ibrahim Umar, who was alleged to have been released by her abductors after paying N1 million ransoms for conniving with her husband to stage-manage her kidnap. It should be recalled that on July 15, about 12noon, the said Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown person(s) haven boarded a tricycle at Challenge junction, Maitumbi, going to Old Airport Road, Minna, after closing from work at Umar Bn Khattab International School Maitumbi. Sadiya’s father, who owns the school where she works, was contacted by an unknown caller demanding N5 million ransoms, which was later reduced to N1 million and was dropped at a location in Rafin- Yashi, Minna, for the anonymous caller.

This was said to be the third of its kind in recent times where such crimes are faked. Our Correspondent gathered that after the 31 years old Sadiya of Limawa area, Minna, re-surfaced on Wednesday, July 21, she was invited by the Police for questioning.

During interrogation, she confessed to have conspired with her 39 years old husband, Mohammed Mohammed, to fake her kidnap and thereafter she was taken to Nugupi Village via Paiko where she was kept by her husband at his friend’s place. According to the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO DSP Wasiu Abiodun, upon interrogation, the husband confessed to have collected the wife’s telephone and handed over to his friend, one Abdullahi, who negotiated and collected the ransom on his behalf. The case according to the PPRO is still under investigation as effort is ongoing to arrest the said Abdullahi.

Like this: Like Loading...