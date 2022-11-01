Police arrest Davido’s domestic workers over son’s death

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, said on Tuesday that all members of singer, David Adeleke, Davido’s domestic workers had been detained over the death of the singer’s son.

The three-year-old boy drowned in a pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.

The arrest of the domestic workers was announced by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said: “Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.”

