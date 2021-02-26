Police arrest, detain Ogun Deputy Speaker over alleged assault on SSG, two others

….as 20 lawmakers call for impeachment

The Police in Ogun State on Friday arrested and detained the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludare Kadiri, for allegedly leading suspected hoodlums to invade residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Kadiri is currently being held at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The Deputy Speaker was alleged to have led thugs to invade and vandalise the SSG’s residence and that of a former state legislator, Hon. Adebiyi Odugbesan.

Kadiri was said to have accused the SSG and Adegbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Meanwhile, 20 lawmakers in the Assembly have called for the impeachment of Kadiri as the Deputy Speaker for alleged gross misconduct.

The lawmakers in a letter, dated Tuesday, February 23, which they jointly signed and addressed to the Clerk of the House, accused Kadiri of alleged “abuse of office, threat to lives and properties, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and attempted murder, committed in his constituency as petitioned by Chief Adebiyi Odugbesan from his constituency”.

They urged the House to commence the process of removing Kadiri from office as the Deputy Speaker of the House, with immediate effect.

The Police Public’s Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed Kadiri’s arrest, saying he being currently investigated.

