Police arrest driver as truck loaded with ammunition falls in Anambra

A truck loaded with ammunition on Sunday fell in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Cartons of live bullets spilled on the road as the truck fell into a ditch and spilt its content.

While the driver of the truck was arrested by the police, his conductor fled.

A source told our correspondent, “The incident occurred on the Awka Road,” adding: “It was discovered by those going to the church early in the morning

“The incident has attracted heavy security presence to the Awka Road Area and ShopRite axis of the city.

“The truck, a Mercedes Benz 911 model, was moving the goods out of Onitsha to a yet-to-be-identified location when the driver lost control before it skidded off the road and fell into a gutter.”

Another source said: “The truck fell around 5am. The driver and his conductor after sustaining minor injuries tried to evacuate and conceal the contents of the truck but they could not do much before daybreak when some police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered the truck was laden with live bullets.

“The police called for backup and arrested the truck driver while his conductor escaped.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, IkengTochukwu said: “I have not been briefed about the incident. I will get back to you when I get the details.”

