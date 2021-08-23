Metro & Crime

Police arrest drug baron at hideout in Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Tunde Mobayo has said the Command arrested some suspected armed robbers who have also confessed to being drug barons.

 

The Police Commissioner in a press release yesterday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu said security agents swung into action following a tip -off on the activities of the criminal suspects in the area.

 

The statement reads: “On August 20, 2021 at about 2330hrs, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) received a credible tip-off that a group of hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers were in Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti.

 

“The Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon the receipt of the information, swung into action and mobilised to the scene which is one of the known black  spots in Ado-Ekiti.

 

On sighting the operatives, the hoodlums took to their heels, but eventually, one of them identified as Ojo Fadeyi Femi was arrested. “The scene was searched and items such as 43 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 40 wraps of white powder suspected to be cocaine, two sharp cutlasses and fifty two thousand, seven hundred and fifty naira (52,750) were recovered.

 

“The arrested suspect claimed the ownership of the exhibits recovered and also confessed to being a drugs-baron, while effort has been activated to arrest the suspects at large”

