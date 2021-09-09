News

Police arrest eight suspected killers of Dariye’s dad

Special Forces of the Nigeria Police have arrested eight suspects connected with the alleged abduction and subsequent killing of Pa Defwan Dariye, father of former governor of Plateau State, Mr. Joshua Dariye. Dariye, who was 93 years old when he was kidnapped in his Horop village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State sometime in June, 2020, was later killed by his abductors, after collecting N10 million ransom from his family.

Presenting the suspects before journalists in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the killing was masterminded by one Jethron Ngusen, a 57 year-old-man from Horop village in Plateau State. Mba said the principal suspects arrested in connection with the crime, were from the late nonagenarian’s area, even as he noted that evidence abound that most criminal elements were from their victims’ general areas.

This was as he further stated that Ak-47 and other assorted rifles were recovered during the intelligence- driven operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspects. “The eight members of the criminal gang arrested include Jethron Ngusen, 57 years, from Horop village, who is the mastermind; Sunday Ibrahim, 35 years, from Horop village; Titus Ezikiel, 33 years, from Horop.

