Metro & Crime

Police arrest eight traffic robbers, recover cocaine, weapons

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested eight suspected traffic robbers at Ketu area of the Lagos metropolis.

 

The suspects are Olawuyi Olayinka (27), Mayowa Adegoke (17), Faizu Ado (25), Segun Oluwatoyin (27) and Haruna Shuaibu (24). Others are Amos Abayomi (24), Monday Obayemi (25) and Okunola Olawale (21).

They were arrested at different locations in Ketu. It was learnt that five of the suspects were arrested on February 11, about 10.30pm around Motorways and Ketu by a team of Rapid the Response Squad (RRS), operatives.

 

The team was led by the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi. The three others were caught in the act by another RRS team on Friday February 12. One of the suspects,

 

Abayomi, who was caught with a machete in the traffic which he was using to rob motorists at night, said he and others in the morning used to rob innocent residents.

 

He added that his gang members usually connive with motor boys at Ajelogo Park, to use their trucks to block the highway at dawn and create artificial traffic so that they could attack motorists and commuters held in traffic.

 

Abayomi was said to have dispossessed a young lady of her Tecno Spak 4 phone, shortly before he was arrested.

 

According to him, traffic robbery at dawn and night was all he does for a living.

 

The suspect also said that he had handed over the phones he collected to one of his accomplices, called Akube (now at large) before he was arrested. Abayomi, who is an Eiye cult member, also confessed that one Obayemi, who was equally arrested with assorted hard drugs, also robs and sells hard drugs in traffic to suspects and other criminals on a daily basis.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said some assorted charms, mobile phones, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

 

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Looted items fertilizers, not COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ekiti State government has said that the items looted from Federal Government’s silos and the Agric Development Programme warehouse in Ado-Ekiti on Friday were not COVID-19 palliatives but fertilizers. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode, the COVID-19 palliatives in the state had since […]
Metro & Crime

FG plans 868 housing units in Oyo, to tackle deficit in S’west

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to address housing deficit and challenges of homelessness, the federal Government Wednesday said that it was embarking on the construction of the 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa disclosed this when he led the […]
Metro & Crime

Malaysia returnee shot dead inside barbing saloon in Aba

Posted on Author Reporter

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba A 36-year-old man, Mr. Samuel Kalu aka ‘Akilu’ (Bitter Kola) has been shot dead by unknown gunmen while having a haircut at a barbing saloon located at Umuibe Street, off Item Road, Ndiegoro Aba, Abia State. New Telegraph reports that the incident, which took place on Sunday morning, threw residents of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica