Police arrest eight traffic robbers, recover cocaine, weapons

Police have arrested eight suspected traffic robbers at Ketu area of the Lagos metropolis.

The suspects are Olawuyi Olayinka (27), Mayowa Adegoke (17), Faizu Ado (25), Segun Oluwatoyin (27) and Haruna Shuaibu (24). Others are Amos Abayomi (24), Monday Obayemi (25) and Okunola Olawale (21).

They were arrested at different locations in Ketu. It was learnt that five of the suspects were arrested on February 11, about 10.30pm around Motorways and Ketu by a team of Rapid the Response Squad (RRS), operatives.

The team was led by the RRS Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi. The three others were caught in the act by another RRS team on Friday February 12. One of the suspects,

Abayomi, who was caught with a machete in the traffic which he was using to rob motorists at night, said he and others in the morning used to rob innocent residents.

He added that his gang members usually connive with motor boys at Ajelogo Park, to use their trucks to block the highway at dawn and create artificial traffic so that they could attack motorists and commuters held in traffic.

Abayomi was said to have dispossessed a young lady of her Tecno Spak 4 phone, shortly before he was arrested.

According to him, traffic robbery at dawn and night was all he does for a living.

The suspect also said that he had handed over the phones he collected to one of his accomplices, called Akube (now at large) before he was arrested. Abayomi, who is an Eiye cult member, also confessed that one Obayemi, who was equally arrested with assorted hard drugs, also robs and sells hard drugs in traffic to suspects and other criminals on a daily basis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said some assorted charms, mobile phones, wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine and other hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

