Police arrest ex-Imo deputy gov

The immediate past Imo State Deputy Governor Gerald Irona was yesterday arrested by the police. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, who arrived in the state on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s House of Assembly election, had planned to head to his community in the Oguta Council area today but was arrested by the police. His aide told our correspondent that no reasons had been given by the police for his boss’ arrest. A statement by one of Irona’s media consultants, Destiny Ugorji, claimed that the arrest was part of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s strategy to weaken opposition ahead of the election. The statement said: “Irona’s arrest came on the heels of the House of Assembly and guberna- torial elections fixed for Saturday. “As of the time of this statement, (Wednesday afternoon), the former deputy governor had written his statement and a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled.”

Delta 2023: Monarch, Emerhor give Dafinone vote of Confidence

The Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Orhue 1, Major-General Mujakperuo (Rtd), who is the Orojde of Okpe Kingdom and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday expressed confidence on Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone’s capacity to represent Delta Central Senatorial District at the Red Chamber. The monarch had also described the All Progressive Congress senatorial aspirant, Chief […]
Ndigbo will not lead the breakup of Nigeria nor be victim of her unity –Ohaneze

A group of lgbo Youths under the auspice of lgbo Youths Leaders has called on the president Mohammed Buhari to withdraw military troops in the region to give way for peaceful dialogue. The group, in a statement yesterday in Awka the Anambra State capital, expressed worry over alleged secret arrest and killing of innocent youths […]
AfDB president tasks govt on investment

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the Federal Government to consider economic investment as a way of addressing rising spate of insecurity  in the country instead of relying mainly on the military approach.   The AfDB boss gave the advice in the wake of deepening security threat plaguing the […]

