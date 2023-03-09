Police arrest ex-Imo deputy gov

The immediate past Imo State Deputy Governor Gerald Irona was yesterday arrested by the police. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, who arrived in the state on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s House of Assembly election, had planned to head to his community in the Oguta Council area today but was arrested by the police. His aide told our correspondent that no reasons had been given by the police for his boss’ arrest. A statement by one of Irona’s media consultants, Destiny Ugorji, claimed that the arrest was part of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s strategy to weaken opposition ahead of the election. The statement said: “Irona’s arrest came on the heels of the House of Assembly and guberna- torial elections fixed for Saturday. “As of the time of this statement, (Wednesday afternoon), the former deputy governor had written his statement and a bail bond issued, signed, and all the bail conditions fulfilled.”
