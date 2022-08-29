Police arrest fake army captain for alleged armed robbery

Police operatives of the Lagos State command have arrested a 39-year-old suspected to be a fake army captain, Andy Edwards, for alleged armed robbery.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday. Hundeyin stated that the fake soldier, who posed as a modeling agent, would invite ladies for auditioning and rob them of their cars and valuables at gunpoint.

He said the suspect was arrested following a painstaking investigation that was launched one of his victims reported the robbery of her Lexus RX330 SUV. “Investigation led to the recovery of one Ford Edge SUV with registration number KRD 276 EG, one sewing machine and one POS machine with six SIM cards from the suspect’s house.

“Also recovered from him were two pairs of military camouflage uniforms and one number plate – AFL 469 GD. “While investigation is being rounded off, the owner of the Ford SUV is hereby urged to come forward to claim same. Suspect would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation,’’ Hundeyin stated.

The spokesman assured people of Lagos State of the unwavering commitment of officers and men of the police to end crime and criminality in the state.

