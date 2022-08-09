Police arrest fake army officer in Niger

The Niger State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man, Aliyu Umar for impersonating the Nigerian Army and in possession of military accoutrements.

Making this disclosure to journalists in Minna on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas said the suspect was arrested based on a tip-off.

The Commissioner, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the police operatives attached to Nasko Division in the state mobilized and arrested Umar who has been parading himself as a military officer along Ibeto area of Nasko in Magama Local Government.

According to him: “On Sunday the 31st of July, 2022 at about 1000hrs, on receipt of information, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division mobilised to the area and arrested one Aliyu Umar aged 35 years of Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State.

“He was arrested with the following items: one Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA, one NDA emblem, one military camouflage jungle hat, one military vest with belt, one military face mask, two ropes, three sim cards of different network providers and a sum of N700,000.”

He added that, during interrogation, the suspect denied being a military officer, but claimed that the military items belonged to his brother who is a soldier serving at Warri.

