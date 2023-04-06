Police Arrest Fake Cop, Other For Robbery In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers who came into the state from Delta State where they had been perpetrating their heinous crimes.

Confirming the arrest, Dare Ogundare, the State Commissioner Police said men of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Section of the Ekiti State Police Command recovered a minibus, which was reportedly stolen from the two suspects in Delta.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu in a statement titled, “Ekiti State Police Operatives Arrest Two Suspected Robbers, Recovers Stolen Vehicle,” said that the duo, Asimiyu, and Oyewunmi, were arrested in Ado Ekiti following a tip-off.

He said, “Investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Asimiyu, has in his possession some police kits and accouterments and had been impersonating a police officer in Delta State”.

The police boss added, “The AVTS of Ekiti State Police Command, on March 31, 2023, received a credible tip-off that two suspected robbers were sighted around Agric-Olope area of Ado Ekiti driving a Suzuki mini bus popularly known as Akoto.

“Upon receipt of the information, the AVTS operatives swung into action, mobilised to the area, and arrested Asimiyu and Oyewunmi. He added.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the two suspects came from Delta State, where they have been perpetrating their criminal activities.

“They had come to Ekiti State with the plan to continue their heinous crimes. It was also discovered that the vehicle found with them was a bus that the Delta State Police Command had reported as stolen. The commissioner, who said that the arrested suspects would be handed over to Delta State Police Command for further investigation, lauded the support and cooperation of the members of the public in giving credible and timely information to police to effect their arrest. Ogundare, however, implored Ekiti residents “to be security conscious and report any suspicious person or group of persons found in their environs to the nearest police station for necessary actions.”

