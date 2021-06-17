Police arrest fake doctor seeking employment in Bayelsa

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man, who has been parading himself as a medical doctor in both Bayelsa and Delta states. Parading the suspect yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, who represented the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, said the fake doctor had been going round seeking job, claiming to be Doctor Charles Umeh, a serving medical doctor in Taraba State, while his real name is Akpoviri Vincent Jimmy. Butswat said the suspect was Urhobo from Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, and was first discovered in Ughelli when he did not know the correct terminologies a qualified medical doctor should know and use. Jimmy said he was a graduate of Psychology from Delta State University.

The suspect said he got some knowledge of medicine, which explained why he carried out such activities. Jimmy said he used the credentials of his friend, Dr. Charles Umeh, without the latter’s knowledge. The suspect said he got his knowledge of medicine while working as a personal assistant to a late Dr. Ajoke in Sapele, Delta State. Jimmy, however, claimed he had never worked as a doctor but only started parading himself as one recently. He said: “I met the owner of the credentials in a bus while travelling to Abuja and we took some pictures.”

