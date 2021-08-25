Metro & Crime

Police arrest ‘fake soldier’ in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

A military impersonator, identified as Felix Sesugh was on Monday arrested by the police in Korinya the headquarters of Konshisha Local Government area of Benue State for conspiring with others to assault one Mr. Terseer Yarkwan, a resident of the area.

 

Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Hon. James Jirgba, who disclosed this to newsmen said the suspect, Mr. Felix Sesugh was allegedly engaged by an accomplice to arrest Mr. Yarkwan and take him to Gboko so that an evil plan would be accomplished against him.

 

The impostor was however intercepted by some angry youths in Korinya who wanted almost killed him, but for the intervention of Hon. Jirgba, who controlled them via a telephone conversation and the mob action was averted.

 

The council boss later called the police to go and pick the fake soldier from the DCO of Korinya. Part of the police report made available to reporters reads: “A case of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and intimidation reported on 19-08-2021 at about 2100ms by one Mr. Terseer Yarkwan (m) of Korinya town, Konshisha LGA against one Mr. Ushahemba Afer (m), Saater Aondoakaa (m), Burgy (m) surname unknown, and several others all of Korinya and Gboko respectively.

 

“The complainant alleged that on 14-08-2021 at about 1800ms, one Mr. Ushahemba Afer (m), Saater Aondoakaa (m) and Burgy (m) surname unknown  and several others conspired, attacked and beat him up with hands and collected a booklet of Konshisha Local Government receipt and threatened to rape his wife in his presence and also deal with him.

 

“Immediately the report was lodged, police swung into action and arrested one Ushahemba (m) others still at large.

“As the investigation was progressing, one Mr. Burgy (m) engaged the service of Mr. Felix Sesugh (m) said to be their camp boy at Gboko to arrest Terseer Yarkwan and take him to Gboko.

 

“On their arrival at Korinya, a mob attacked them and wanted to kill them, but distress call was received by the police where they were rescued and taken to Divisional Police Headquarters, Tse- Agberagba unhurt.”

 

Several telephone calls to the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, to confirm the incident failed as she did not pick the calls, but New Telegraph gathered that investigation was being carried out into the matter as at the time of filing this report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police nab suspected kidnappers, robbers in Enugu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued their victim at Nimbo village in Enugu State. The suspects – Edwin Nnamdi (23), Chisom Nwamkpa (22) and Victor Nwakor (23) – were arrested in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch Group on May 28, about 7.10pm. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said […]
Metro & Crime

Four cops, five others die in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti crashes

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Cajetan MMUTA and Adewumi Ademiju

Nine people, among them two policemen, yesterday lost their lives in auto crashes in Ondo and Edo states. The four policemen died in the Ondo accident, four people lost their lives in Edo State while one person was killed in the crash which occurred in Ekiti State. Apart from the four policemen, who were attached […]
Metro & Crime

Edo 2020: Accident involving Oshiomhole, an assassination plot — Media Aide

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

The Media Aide to Comrade Oshiomhole, Mr. Victor Oshioke in a statement Tuesday described the accident along Benin-Lagos Expressway involving the former Edo State governor as an assassination attempt on him. Oshioke said: “Minutes after 12 pm today (Tuesday), there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin-Lagos by-pass before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica