Police arrest ‘fake soldier’ in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

METRO

A fake military impersonator, identified as Felix Sesugh was on Monday, apprehended by the police in Korinya, the headquarters of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State for conspiring with others to assault one Mr. Terseer Yarkwan, a resident of the area.

Chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area, Hon. James Jirgba, who disclosed this to newsmen said, the suspect, Sesugh was allegedly engaged by an accomplice to arrest Mr. Yarkwan and take him to Gboko so that an evil plan would be accomplished against him.

The impostor was intercepted by some angry youths in Korinya, who wanted to kill him, but Hon. Jirgba proactively controlled them via a telephone conversation and the mob action was averted.

He called the police and mobilised them adequately to go and collect the fake soldier from the DCO of Korinya.

Part of the police report made available to reporters read: “A case of criminal conspiracy, criminal force and intimidation reported on 19-08-2021 at about 2100ms by one Mr. Terseer Yarkwan (m) of Korinya town, Konshisha LGA against one Mr. Ushahemba Afer (m), Saater Aondoakaa (m), Burgy (m) surname unknown, and several others all of Korinya and Gboko respectively.

“The complainant alleged that on 14-08-2021 at about 1800ms, one Mr. Ushahemba Afer (m) Saater Aondoakaa (m) and Burgy (m) surname unknown and several others conspired, attacked and beat him up with hands and collected a booklet of Konshisha Local Government receipt and threatened to rape his wife in his presence and also deal with him.

“Immediately when the report was lodged, police swung into action and arrested one Ushahemba (m) others still at large.

“As the investigation was progressing, one Mr. Burgy (m) engaged the service of Mr. Felix Sesugh (m) said to be their camp boy at Gboko to arrest Terseer Yarkwan and take him to Gboko.

“On their arrival at Korinya, a mob attacked them and wanted to kill them but distress call was received by the police where they were rescued and taken to divisional police headquarters Tse-Agberagba unhurt.”

Several telephone calls to the state’s police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, to confirm the incident failed as she did not answer them, but New Telegraph learnt that investigation was being carried out into the matter as at the time of filing this report.

