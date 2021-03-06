News

Police arrest family of 8 for kidnapping in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a family of eight persons over the alleged kidnap of eight people in Sagamu area of the state. Five members of the syndicate – Oweniwe Okpara and three of his children, namely; Samson Okpara, Bright Okpara and Eze Okpara as well as one Christian Ishaha and Emmanuel Joseph, were yesterday paraded in Sagamu.

Three other children of Okpara who were the armed squad of the syndicate – Godwin Okpara, Godspower Okpara and Mathew Okpara, who fled Ogun State to Delta State were arrested by the Delta State Police Command. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, while parading the suspects in Sagamu, yesterday, said the suspects were arrested, following the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, to his men to unravel the mystery behind the persistent kidnappings in the area.

Oyeyemi said after thorough investigation, the police arrested the leader of the gang, Okpara, who is the father of the six children, who are also involved in kidnappings. Okpara was said to have been a farmer, farming a land at the Aiyepe-Ijebu road, which was turned into the group’s campground. While thanking the Sagamu security operatives in Sagamu for supporting the Sagamu Police Division, Oyeyemi added that three members of the family who were on the run when others were arrested in Sagamu had been apprehended in Delta State.

Oyeyemi said: “In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO of Sagamu Division CSP Okiki Agunbiade and his crack detectives, with the support of Sagamu security council, under Akarigbo of Remoland, embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, which led to the arrest of one Oweniwe Okpara from Delta State and three of his children. The three children are Samson Okpara, Bright Okpara and Eze Okpara as well as one Christian Ishaha, who accommodated them.

