Metro & Crime

Police arrest father for allegedly killing his 2 children in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Three others arrested for scooping fuel

 

The Police Command in Niger has arrested a father, Abubakar Maibabo, for allegedly killing his two children at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Abiodun said that on November 14 at about 2 a.m., Police operatives attached to Nasko Division, arrested the suspect.

“The suspect killed his children with a cutlass, one Umar Abubakar, 8, and Shehu Abubakar, 4, while he hid the corpses in the bush in separate sacks.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that the incident was an act of God,’’ Abiodun said.

He noted that the corpses were taken to General Hospital Nasko for autopsy while the case was still under investigation.

And in a related development, the Police Command has arrested three persons suspected of scooping petroleum products from a vandalised pipeline at Numba-Gwari village in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The pipeline belonged to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Minna.

Abiodun said on November 13 at about 0900 hours, based on reliable information, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspects.

He named the suspects as Daniel Joshua, 37, Sunday Ezekiel, 33 and Suleiman Madaki, 29, all of Numba-Gwari village in Suleja.

“The suspects were arrested while vandalising NNPC pipeline and scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Numba-Gwari.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The following exhibits were recovered; six 25 litres jerry cans of  PMS, 48 empty jerry cans, eight drilling bits, one drilling machine, a chisel, a hammer, a shovel, four plastic containers and a funnel,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Four die, 8 injured, scores trapped in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Reporter

Muritala Ayinla Tragedy Sunday struck in Obalende area of Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State as a building under construction caved in killing four persons, injuring eight and left a yet-to- be-ascertained number of people trapped. Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency […]
Metro & Crime

PDP to Uzodimma: Stop blaming and start working

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has called out the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to quit playing the blame game and start working for the people of the state. This was contained in a press statement signed by the sqtate Chairman of the party, Engr. Charles Ugwuh and the Secretary, […]
Metro & Crime

Police storm Abuja hotel, evict pilots, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Metro (pix: policemen) Policemen from the Force Headquarters have sealed off Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, which is being managed for Zamfara State by a firm belonging to Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba. The gun-wielding policemen, who stormed the hotel at about 10.12am, ordered 12 pilots and 26 other guests to quit the place. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: