Police arrest father for allegedly killing his 2 children in Niger

*Three others arrested for scooping fuel

The Police Command in Niger has arrested a father, Abubakar Maibabo, for allegedly killing his two children at Maidabo village in Salka, Nasko Local Government Area.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Abiodun said that on November 14 at about 2 a.m., Police operatives attached to Nasko Division, arrested the suspect.

“The suspect killed his children with a cutlass, one Umar Abubakar, 8, and Shehu Abubakar, 4, while he hid the corpses in the bush in separate sacks.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that the incident was an act of God,’’ Abiodun said.

He noted that the corpses were taken to General Hospital Nasko for autopsy while the case was still under investigation.

And in a related development, the Police Command has arrested three persons suspected of scooping petroleum products from a vandalised pipeline at Numba-Gwari village in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The pipeline belonged to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this on Friday in a statement in Minna.

Abiodun said on November 13 at about 0900 hours, based on reliable information, Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja arrested the suspects.

He named the suspects as Daniel Joshua, 37, Sunday Ezekiel, 33 and Suleiman Madaki, 29, all of Numba-Gwari village in Suleja.

“The suspects were arrested while vandalising NNPC pipeline and scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Numba-Gwari.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The following exhibits were recovered; six 25 litres jerry cans of PMS, 48 empty jerry cans, eight drilling bits, one drilling machine, a chisel, a hammer, a shovel, four plastic containers and a funnel,” he said.

