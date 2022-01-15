Police Arrest Father For Allegedly Raping 3-Year-Old Daughter In Bauchi

In its collective efforts to stem the tide of crime and criminality in Bauchi State, the state Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, Ali Lawan for allegedly raping his three-year-old daughter in his house in Kirfi LGA of the state.

The Command also during the week under review arrested a suspected rapist, kidnappers, and also recovered a locally fabricated revolver with rounds of ammunition rescuing kidnapped victims.

According to a press release by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili: “On 9/01/2022 at about 1700hrs, one Maryam Abdullahi aged 24 years of Anguwar Doya, Kirfi L.G.A, Bauchi State, reported at Kirfi Divisional Police Headquarters that on the same date at about 1800hrs, her husband one, Ali Lawan, asked her to bring him a mat to lay down her daughter Hajara (not real name) aged 3yrs to sleep.

“Later, she came back to the room and met Hajara (not real name) laying down unconscious sweating and vomiting through her mouth, nose and her private part was swollen.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the scene, the victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Kirfi for immediate medical attention during which Doctors who examined her certified her to have been raped.

“The Suspect was arrested and an investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court, the little girl is receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Similarly, on the 10/01/2022 at about 1200hrs, detectives of the Command acting on credible information that some men armed with guns and other dangerous weapons stormed the house of one Abdulkarim Lawan of Gamu Village, Alkaleri LGA and kidnapped his son, one Shuaibu Abdulkarim aged 15 years of same address to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of that information, the detectives swung into action and the investigation commenced in earnest where on 13/01/2022, a Joint Operation between Police and Vigilante group tracked down and arrested one Adamu Musa aged 27 years of Sabon Garin Batal, Tafawa Balewa LGA and rescued the victim.

“The suspect, Adamu Musa voluntarily confessed to the crime, and also mentioned seven others as accomplices who are now at large and Police are on their trail while an investigation is in progress.

“In another development, on the 11/01/2022 at about 2000hrs, one Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, 45 years of Gadar Maiwa Village in Ningi LGA reported at Ningi Police Station that on 04/01/2022 at about 1100hrs, one Abdulrahman Isma’il, 25 years of same address kidnapped one Aminu Isma’il, 5 years old boy on his way coming back from school.

“The suspect demanded for the sum of N1,000,000 as ransom and on receipt of the report, Police Detectives commenced discreet investigations into the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect in connection to the crime.”

