Police Arrest Four Suspected Armed Robbers In Ogun

The Police in the Ogun state have arrested four suspected members of a robbery syndicate terrorizing Sango-Ota and its environs in recent times.

The suspects: Sherrif Kamoru, Rabiu Seyidu, Opeyemi Adebayo, and Ajibola Fakolade were arrested on Sunday from their hideout in Ado-Odo Ota local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Sango divisional headquarters on the 20th of March 2023 by a victim of the armed robbers, Adeleye Sunday.

The victim told the police that, he was attacked by the armed hoodlums at about 5:30 am in the Joju area of Sango Ota.

He stated further that, the hoodlums dispossessed him of his two phones after inflicting a matchet cut on his neck.

Having taken away his phone, the hoodlums siphoned the sum of N600,000 from his account through the bank’s app on the phone.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, Saleh Dahiru detailed his detectives to technically trace the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The detectives swung into action and acting on credible intelligence, the hideout of the suspects was located and four amongst them were apprehended”, the PPRO said.

He disclosed that one cutlass, one mobile belonging to the victim, and a nose mask used by one of them during the operation were recovered from the suspects.