Police arrest four suspected kidnappers, recover arms in Ogun 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested four members of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for the series of kidnappings in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects, Ismaila Ibrahim (21), Musa Muhammed (26), Irekura Abu (43) and Okanlawon Muhammed (26) were arrested following series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile areas of the capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole had ordered a massive hunt for kidnappers terrorizing Abeokuta and its environs.

