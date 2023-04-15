Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Alleged Tiwa Savage Kidnap

Following the alleged attempted kidnap of Nigerian sensational singer, Tiwatope Savage, better known as Tiwa Savage, the Police have confirmed the arrest of three persons in connection to the crime.

According to the spokesperson of the Police Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi In Lagos, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, some people with the alleged attempt to kidnap the artist have been arrested.

Recall that the news of the kidnap attempt broke out on Friday through social media after the music diva was saved by her private security vigilance and Nigeria police.

Confirming the incident, Ogundeji said a private security team and police operatives saved her from the suspects.

There were insinuations that the failed plot was planned by Savage’s new domestic staff who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

Sources said that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang

”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” the spokesman added.