Police arrest herder with AK-47 riffle in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a herder, simply identified as Mohammed, with an AK 47 riffle. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, August 10 in a forest in Iwoye Ketu, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect is believed to be member of a kidnap syndicate who had been terrorising the area for quite some time. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a tip off by members of the community.

He said, members of the community reported to the police at Imeko Divisional Police headquarters, that they sighted two young Fulani boys at CAC Oha forest Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon Local Government Area with Ak 47 riffle. Upon the information, Oyeyemi said, the police mobilised other sister security agencies, including local hunters, vigilante men and the So Safe Corps and stormed the forest. “After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 riffle and he was promptly arrested.

“The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be member of a kidnap syndicate who have been terrorising the area for quite some time now,” the PPRO said. He added that, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

