Police arrest housewife over complicity of  killing her husband

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a housewife identified as Mrs. Eniye Zuokemefa Peter over allege complicity in the last weekend killing on her husband and lecturer at the Bayelsa College of Education in Sagbama, Enebraye Zuokemefa Peter.

 

The arrest of Mrs. Eniye Zuokemefa Peter, which was carried out on Sunday night, was based on petitions from the decease’s family and on complaint of previous threats to his life during domestic squabbles on alleges infidelity and having two children from another woman outside marriage.

 

It was learnt that the deceased was shot three times by unknown gunmen on Friday after transacting business at a Point-of-Sale (POS) along the old Assembly Quarters Road in Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

 

A family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that the accused wife had on several occasion threatened to kill her husband over allegation of fathering children outside their marriage due to her inability to bear him a child with the woman packing out of her matrimonial home on several occasions but they recently made up when he arrived Yenagoa from a study trip abroad.

 

It was also gathered that the late lecturer had in the past came under armed attack at his home by unknown gunmen, “he was always heard telling family members and close friends to hold his wife responsible if anything happened to him.’’

 

It was learnt that the police are on the trail of some four persons suspected to have killed the university lecturer and were last seen driving a red coloured tinted Toyota, ’’the vehicle was seen moving suspiciously around the resident of the deceased and were later seen sharing monies at a drinking spot few meters away from the scene of the crime.’’

 

Contacted on the development, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest but said she was arrested based on “previous threats”.

