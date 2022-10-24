Police arrest IPOB Commander, recover arms, destroy shrine in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command, yesterday announced that it has arrested a commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other members of the group in the state. The command also said that it destroyed their camps and a shrine that they were operating. The command’s spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu disclosed this in a statement made available to journalist in Abakaliki, the state capital. He noted that the command received credible intelligence on the hideout of the group and swooped on them, adding that the operation was carried out by the command in conjunction with the DSS, Army and other security agencies in the state. “Ebonyi State Police Command under the able leadership of CP Aliyu Garba psc (+), armed with credible intelligence, stormed three big camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN operatives (including a new one under active construction), located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village, Agba Community, of Ishielu LGA. “The operation spearheaded by the Command’s Tactical teams and assisted by the Military and DSS in the state, was prompted by quantum pieces of reliable evidence, professionally elicited from interrogation of Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji aka State Commander No. 3 and another operative of the out lawed group, Felix Ogudu who were earlier arrested. “While accessing/cordoning the camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with rains of sporadic shooting in their direction. Without hesitation, the allied team swiftly responded and engaged them in same manner and of course their superior fire power subdued the miscreants, who chanted moraleboosting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swarm to different directions as they scampered for safety. However, a good number of them were neutralized, while many escaped with bullet injuries. “After dislodging the criminal elements and taking over the ground, the camp which they christened ‘Igbo Bu Igbo Training School Camp’, was ransacked and destroyed. Equally, a wooden bridge under construction intended to aid the miscreants in their coming and going, was dismantled,” he said. Anyanwu listed items recovered from the group as 12 bullet-proof jackets, 8 sets of Military camouflage uniforms, 2 camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 2 PRO electronics scanners (EOD equipment), 5 empty canons, 5 single-barrel guns, 9 assorted GSM handsets, 3 locally-fabricated revolver pistols, 1 white Toyota Hilux vehicle, a bunch of keys,3 NIN slips bearing different names among others. He noted that the joint security team carried out similar operation in Anike Isu Onicha Local Government Area of the state, the abode and shrine of commander of the organisation popularly called Ambassador and destroyed the shrine According to him, 2 KYMCO motorcycles (one with Reg No. ENU 353 Q, while the other has no Reg No), 1 YAMAHA motorcycle with Reg No. QC 267 UML, 1 KC SAMSUNG motorcycle without Reg Number, 7 Military/Police bullet-proof jackets and 2 pairs of Military boots were recovered in the shrine. “One of the leaders of the organisation popularly known as SARS Commander with dread-locks on his head, said to be an indigene of Cross River State is on-the-run and is declared wanted. He and members of the outlawed IPOB/ESN are responsible for the attack on Police Stations, home town of former Chairman Ikwo of Ikwo LGA.”

