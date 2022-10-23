Metro & Crime

Police arrest IPOB Commanders, recover arms, destroy shrine in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Police Command Sunday announced that it has arrested a Commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other members of the group in the state.

The Command also said that it has destroyed their camps and a shrine they were operating.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He noted that the Command received credible intelligence on the hideout of the group and swooped on them, adding that the operation was carried out by the police with assistance from the Department of State Services (DSS), Military and other security agencies in the state.

“The Ebonyi State Police Command armed with credible intelligence, stormed three big camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN operatives (including a new one under active construction), and located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village, Agba Community, of Ishielu LGA.

“The operation spearheaded by the Command’s Tactical teams and assisted by the Military and DSS in the state, was prompted by quantum pieces of reliable evidence, professionally elicited from the interrogation of Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji, aka ‘State Commander No. 3’, and another operative of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu who were earlier arrested,” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

