Police Arrest Kano Teacher Who Abducted, Killed Schoolgirl Despite Collecting Ransom

Aman, Abdulmalik Tanko has been arrested for kidnapping and killing a 5-year-old girl, Hanifa in Kano State despite collecting part of the N6million demanded as ransom.

Hanifa’s uncle, Suraj Suleiman, confirmed the killing and recovery of her remains at a mushroom private school in Tudunwada, Nasarawa local government area of Kano.

Tanko was Hanifa’s school teacher, and there are claims that he killed her because the girl could recognise him.

According to him, the abductor first took her to his wife, but the wife rejected to keep her.

“After his wife rejected to keep Hanifa, he took her to Tudunwada where he operates a private school and then laced her tea with rat poison,” he said.

“After she was poisoned to death, the kidnappers then cut her body into pieces and buried it within the school.”

It was learnt that the abductors were arrested around Zaria Road in Kano Thursday night while attempting to collect the second tranche of the ransom.

The 5-year-old was whisked away on December 4, 2021 by the kidnappers, who came in a commercial tricycle and lured her to enter for a joyride.

The incident occurred at 5pm on Thursday when she and other neighbourhood children were returning from an Islamic school.

This sad occurrence has caught attention of Nigerians on Twitter demanding justice for the poor girl with #JusticeForHanifa.

