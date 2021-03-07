Police arrest killers of POS operators in Aba

Operators of Point of Sale (POS) money transactions in Aba, Abia State can now heave sigh of relief following the arrest of a notorious gang suspected to be responsible for the murder of some of their colleagues.

Although the Abia State Police Command failed to answer calls or respond to messages sent, New Telegraph learnt from police sources that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday last week.

In a similar development, New Telegraph also learnt that some suspected criminals, who allegedly arrived Aba on a Hummer Bus from a neighbouring state, causing fear on residents were also arrested in their hideout on Friday night.

On the arrest, a reliable police source said that the arrest was carried out through a coordinated operation based on intelligence, by all the police tactical teams in the state led by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Aba.