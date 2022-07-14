Police arrest Kuje Correctional Centre escapee in Ogun

News Top Stories

The police in Ogun State have arrested one of the inmates, identified as Yakubu AbdulMumuni, who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja last week. Some terrorists had attacked the Kuje prison on July 5, and freed more than 600 inmates.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the escaped inmate was arrested on Monday. The PPRO disclosed that the 28-year-old inmate was recaptured at Ota in Ado Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, operatives of the command attached to the Ota Divisional Headquarters had received a tip-off that the convict was sighted somewhere around Ota. Oyeyemi said following the hint, the DPO Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly mobilised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

 

