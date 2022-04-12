Metro & Crime

Police arrest late gospel singer’s husband

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police, have arrested one Peter Nwachukwu, husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi.

 

The singer, celebrated for her many worship songs, one of which is “Ekwueme”, died in Abuja on Friday, April 8. Unconfirmed reports say the late singer may have, until her death, endured domestic violence.

 

A police source, who spoke in  confidence with New Telegraph, said Nwachukwu will be investigated over alleged physical abuse and other related issues.

 

“I’m sure that the crack team of detectives that arrested the man, will ask him questions around physical, violent conduct among others,” the police personnel said.

Confirming the arrest to our correspondent, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said, “yes, we did (arrested him). He is still in custody (as at 4:49pm). “Investigation is ongoing.”

 

