Police arrest man, 27, for allegedly defiling 9-month-old baby

A 27-year-old man, Agboola Adebayo, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 9-month-old baby at Railway area of Ijora Badia, Lagos State. It was learnt that the suspect was arrested after a concerned member of the public reported the incident to the police on Mon- day at about 10pm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the suspect allegedly went to the apartment where the baby’s mother laid her on the floor to quickly buy something outside the compound.

He said it was in the process that the suspect had sexual intercourse with the little baby and immediately ran away from the scene. “The mother of the child, aged 16 years, came to the station with the baby and was issued medical form to enable her take the child to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, on Tuesday about 11.15 pm, the suspect was smoked out from his hiding place by detectives from Ijora Badia Divi- sion.” The Spokesman said that the complainant and the suspect have made statements, stressing that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Hundeyin however said that the scene of the crime was photographed when the police visited and a stained pant with blood was recovered as exhibit. He said that the case has been filed and the suspect would be transferred to Gender Section of the state command for further investigation of the matter.

