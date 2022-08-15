Metro & Crime

Police arrest man, 27, over killing, burning 13-yr-old lover

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Munkaila Ado, for killing a 13-year-old girl, Safiya Alhaji Danladi, who was his lover. The minor, Safiya had earlier been declared missing by her father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed, after her whereabouts could not be ascertained, forcing him to lodge a complaint at the police station.

 

While confessing to the crime, the suspect, Ado, narrated that the missing Safiya was his girlfriend and was about four months pregnant for him to the knowledge of her mother, but unknown to the father. The suspect revealed that he conspired with the mother of the missing girl and his accomplice, Muazu Umar, and took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion.

 

He said that on reaching Gombe, the victim was led to one Hajiya Amina Abubakar, 50 years old, in Jeka da Fari, behind Specialist Hospital  Gombe, where the abortion was done. He added that Safiya was administered with some substances to cause miscarriage, but on their way to Mai’ari village along Akko LGA Gombe State, he and his friend decided to strangulate her.

 

Ado further said that after Safiya died, he and his friend burnt her body beyond recognition, after which they buried her in a shallow grave at a nearby bush in Akko LGA Gombe State. The two suspects were later arrested by the Police after.

 

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter in order to ascertain the truth. The police are investigating the two suspects, Munkaila and Muazu, for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

 

According to a statement from the Bauchi State Police Command and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, the deceased father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed of Mai’ari Arewa village  Pali lodged a formal complaint at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Alkaleri on August 10, 2022. Mohammed alleged that on August 4, 2022 his daughter, Safiya, 13, left home and was declared missing.

 

The bereaved father said he strongly suspected his house boy, Munkaila Ado, 27 years and one Muazu Umaru, aged 35, as the principal suspects on the whereabouts of his missing daughter. “On the strength of that, preliminary investigation commence,” Wakil disclosed.

 

He said the scene was visited by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Alkaleri and evacuated the corpse of the victim to General Hospital, Alkaleri where the teenager was certified dead by a medical Doctor

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Metro & Crime

Twins arrested for defiling female minor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Twin brothers have been arrested for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. The suspects, Chukwuemeka and Chukwuebuka Okpe, were reportedlyarrestedtogetherwiththeir mother, Mrs Chinwe Okpe, caretaker of the house the victim resides.   Speaking to reporters yesterday, Executive Director, Davina Care Foundation, Mrs Rachel Yohanna, saidthecasewasbroughttothefoundation by the […]
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes: Edo vigilante member shot in betting shop

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

In what looks like a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State on Saturday, a member of the state’s vigilante group, simply identified as Endurance a.k.a “DMX” was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of rival cult group in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The assailants trailed their victim from […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: COEASU protests 11 months salary, pension arrears

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Hundreds of angry staff and pensioners of the College of Education, now Tayo Akpata University, Ekiadolor, Edo State, yesterday protested against the non-payment of over 11 months salary arrears owed them by the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.     Dressed in black, the protesters marched on the Government House and the Secretariat Complex of […]

