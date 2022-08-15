Police arrest man, 27, over killing, burning 13-yr-old lover

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Munkaila Ado, for killing a 13-year-old girl, Safiya Alhaji Danladi, who was his lover. The minor, Safiya had earlier been declared missing by her father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed, after her whereabouts could not be ascertained, forcing him to lodge a complaint at the police station.

While confessing to the crime, the suspect, Ado, narrated that the missing Safiya was his girlfriend and was about four months pregnant for him to the knowledge of her mother, but unknown to the father. The suspect revealed that he conspired with the mother of the missing girl and his accomplice, Muazu Umar, and took the victim to Gombe to procure an abortion.

He said that on reaching Gombe, the victim was led to one Hajiya Amina Abubakar, 50 years old, in Jeka da Fari, behind Specialist Hospital Gombe, where the abortion was done. He added that Safiya was administered with some substances to cause miscarriage, but on their way to Mai’ari village along Akko LGA Gombe State, he and his friend decided to strangulate her.

Ado further said that after Safiya died, he and his friend burnt her body beyond recognition, after which they buried her in a shallow grave at a nearby bush in Akko LGA Gombe State. The two suspects were later arrested by the Police after.

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter in order to ascertain the truth. The police are investigating the two suspects, Munkaila and Muazu, for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

According to a statement from the Bauchi State Police Command and signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, the deceased father, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed of Mai’ari Arewa village Pali lodged a formal complaint at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Alkaleri on August 10, 2022. Mohammed alleged that on August 4, 2022 his daughter, Safiya, 13, left home and was declared missing.

The bereaved father said he strongly suspected his house boy, Munkaila Ado, 27 years and one Muazu Umaru, aged 35, as the principal suspects on the whereabouts of his missing daughter. “On the strength of that, preliminary investigation commence,” Wakil disclosed.

He said the scene was visited by a team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Alkaleri and evacuated the corpse of the victim to General Hospital, Alkaleri where the teenager was certified dead by a medical Doctor

