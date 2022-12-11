News Top Stories

Police arrest man, 29 for raping down syndrome lady

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 29-year-old man, Kunle Abati for allegedly raping a 27-year-old lady with down syndrome (name withheld).
The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, December 7 in Ilese in Ijebu North Local government area of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following the report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim.
Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that she sent her daughter on an errand at about 7:30 am, but when she returned, she discovered blood stains on her clothes.
She stated further that when she asked her daughter about the blood on her cloth, she took her to the house of the suspect and explained that the suspect had carnal knowledge of her.
“Upon the report, the DPO Ilese Ijebu, CSP Paul Omiwole, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime, adding that he equally capitalized on the health challenge of the lady to do what he did only for him to discover that she was a virgin.
“The victim, who was bleeding profusely was quickly taken to General Hospital Ijebu ode for medical attention”, the PPRO said.
He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution

 

