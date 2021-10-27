Police arrest man, 70, for defiling 7-year old girl in Bauchi

…another 67-year old held for raping 11-year-old girl in Delta

The Zone 12 Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Bauchi have arrested a 70-year old man, Alh Umar Daura for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s seven year old daughter. This is also as one Gabriel Achibong, a 67-year old man, who allegedly defiled an 11-year old girl in Junior Secondary School at Okpe road axis of Sapele in Delta State has been arrested by the police in the state.

In a press release signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPLO), SP Thomas Goni and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi, the PPRO said the unfortunate incident occurred at Kawo Rauta village of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He further said that the victim’s father Alhaji Habu reported the case to the police station outposts in the village, stating that the sus pect was caught read handed defiling his seven year old daughter. The Zonal Police spokesman said that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 12, Bauchi, AIG Audu Madaki has given directive that the suspect be charged to court after compilation of investigations report. In Delta, the suspect allegedly lured and had canal knowledge of the victim when she came to meet his wife at her hairdressing kiosk to plait her hair.

The saloon, which is the scene of the alleged rape is attached to the suspect’s living room. A neighbour, who is a teacher in one of the private schools in the locality, Comrade Ovo James said the victim came on the fateful day but did not know she was going to get what she did not bargain for. He said, ‘’the woman (the suspect’s wife) was busy doing another person’s hair. The girl had to wait. She was watching television through the man’s window from outside.

“The window was a bit close, so the suspect’s wife advised her to go inside and sit down and watch the programme on the television. That was how the husband took advantage of her.” The suspect was said to have lured her to the inner room and gagged her mouth to prevent her from raising alarm. The suspect was equally said to have threatened to kill the victim during the escapade if she shouts or tell anyone. But her countenance when she got home gave the suspect up as the mother of the girl subjected her to discreet inquiry and invited the police. Although, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe could not be reached, a top police officer at the command headquarters yesterday said the suspect has been arrested, “The suspect will certainly be charged to court,” the police source said.

Like this: Like Loading...