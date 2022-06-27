Police arrest man for allegedly beheading son for ritual

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 33-yearold suspected ritualist in the state. The state command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen yesterdayin Warri.

Edafe said that the suspect was being quizzed by the command over the alleged killing of his son for money ritual. He said that the suspect was nabbed on Saturday by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the command.

“On June 25, 2022, at about 1030 hrs, one Mrs Success Oduwa ‘f’ age 24yrs of Peanuts junction, Obeh in Edo, discovered that she had not seen their child since Friday morning. “Oduwa started troubling the husband as to the whereabouts of the child. The husband told her that the child is with his sister in Warri. “On getting to Warri, Oduwa stated thatshediscoveredthatthehusband was lying to her, hence her suspicion.

“She reported to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, that she is suspecting her husband, Gabriel to have killed their child named Godspower Gabriel (m) aged one year and eight months for ritual purposes.

“TheCommander, RRSdetailed operatives who swung into action, apprehended the husband and handed him over to the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri for further investigation,” he said. Edafe said that upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the childat abush in EwabogubyCatholicRoad, BeninCity.

The command’s spokesman quoted the suspect to have also said that he used hack saw to chop off the head, buried it by a palm tree in the bush and threw away the headless body.

“I actually killed the child, because of a dream I had in which I saw a man who told me that if I kill the child and use the child’s blood torubmyhead, Iwillbecomerich,” Edafe quoted the suspect as saying. Hesaidthatthesuspectwasstill in police custody

