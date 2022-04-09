News

Police arrest man for beating wife

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 28-year-old man, Morounkeji Olusanya, before an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court for physically assaulting his wife, Seyi Olusanya, and inflicting grievous bodily injuries on her. The prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, 2022 around 02:00 am at Aganhun Area, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely caused the breach of public peace at Aganhun Area, Ile-Ife.

He added that the defendant beat his wife with fist blow all over her body, while neighbours tried to stopped him, Olusanya inflicted injury on wife’s mouth which resulted to pandemonium in the area. According to him, the offence contravened sections 249(d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendant, pleaded not guilty to two-count charge of; assault and breach of public peace. The defence counsel, Mrs. Sidikat Salawu, who stood for him pleaded to the magistrate to grant his bail with the condition of warning him not to beat the wife again, pending the adjourned date.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Attack on Zulum: Reps caucus insist on sack of service chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Following the attack on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs with immediate effect. In a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the group said there was urgent need to effect a change […]
News

Kalu rejoices with Tinubu at 70

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the former governor to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that Tinubu has over the years demonstrated […]
News Top Stories

APC group, Lagos4Lagos Movement, joins PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A major block within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Lagos4Lagos Movement has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.   The group has officially collapsed its structure into PDP and the official declaration will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021. A former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica