Police arrest man for beating wife

Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 28-year-old man, Morounkeji Olusanya, before an Ile-Ife Magistrate Court for physically assaulting his wife, Seyi Olusanya, and inflicting grievous bodily injuries on her. The prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, 2022 around 02:00 am at Aganhun Area, Ile-Ife. Abdullahi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely caused the breach of public peace at Aganhun Area, Ile-Ife.

He added that the defendant beat his wife with fist blow all over her body, while neighbours tried to stopped him, Olusanya inflicted injury on wife’s mouth which resulted to pandemonium in the area. According to him, the offence contravened sections 249(d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendant, pleaded not guilty to two-count charge of; assault and breach of public peace. The defence counsel, Mrs. Sidikat Salawu, who stood for him pleaded to the magistrate to grant his bail with the condition of warning him not to beat the wife again, pending the adjourned date.

