Police arrest man for cutting off another’s wrist over assault on girlfriend

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Usman Danladi, for allegedly chopping off the wrist of one Jibrin Abdullahi at Tudun Wada, area of the state. The suspect, popularly known as ‘Murder’ was arrested on September 16, around 4pm, when the Divisional Police Officer of Goshen City led by a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Eunice Ogbadu swiftly raced to the scene and rescued the victim and took him to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said intensive manhunt for the perpetrator of the dastardly act was instituted. The effort paid off on September 17, when the prime suspect was arrested by the operatives. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed, the victim earlier assaulted his girlfriend (Aisha) and when he confronted him, a fight ensued between them; in the process, he attacked the victim with a machete.
Collapsed building: Lagos demolishes Excel College
Exams will go on, says principal Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has demolished the second wing of Excel College after the first wing collapsed on Saturday. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, while speaking on the collapsed school building during a press briefing on Covid-19, ordered the demolition of the second wing […]
Bayelsa monarch writes CP, alleges threat to life over his objection to activities of oil thieves
The Amadaoweiof Adagbabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Alaowei Okee, has petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Ben Okolo, over the alleged unlawful activities of suspected crude oil thieves in his domain, alleging that his refusal to agree with the shady activities has led to threats to his life. […]
Gunmen kidnap Immigration Officer, wife, kill one in Nasarawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service, Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the abduction of an officer with the command, Salisu Usman and his wife. Both were abducted at about 9pm at their resident at Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday. Witness said the abductors invaded the residence and shot sporadically before taking their […]
