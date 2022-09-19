Metro & Crime

Police arrest man for cutting off another’s wrist over assault on girlfriend

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Usman Danladi, for allegedly chopping off the wrist of one Jibrin Abdullahi at Tudun Wada, area of the state. The suspect, popularly known as ‘Murder’ was arrested on September 16, around 4pm, when the Divisional Police Officer of Goshen City led by a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Eunice Ogbadu swiftly raced to the scene and rescued the victim and took him to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment. In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said intensive manhunt for the perpetrator of the dastardly act was instituted. The effort paid off on September 17, when the prime suspect was arrested by the operatives. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed, the victim earlier assaulted his girlfriend (Aisha) and when he confronted him, a fight ensued between them; in the process, he attacked the victim with a machete.

 

