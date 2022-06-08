Police arrest man for illegal possession of firearms

Detectives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested one Kabiru Garba for being in possession of illegal firearms. The suspect was arrested around 2:30pm, along Igbogbo Ikorodu road on Friday, June 4.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the suspect took to his heels upon sighting policemen who were on patrol. Hundeyin said after a thorough search of the suspect, a Beretta pistol was found in his possession. During a preliminary investigation, more details about the suspect, his activities and source of the firearm was unraveled.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of the state that efforts are being redoubled towards eradicating all forms of criminality in the state and the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...