Police arrest man for illegal possession of firearms

Detectives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested one Kabiru Garba for being in possession of illegal firearms. The suspect was arrested around 2:30pm, along Igbogbo Ikorodu road on Friday, June 4.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the suspect took to his heels upon sighting policemen who were on patrol. Hundeyin said after a thorough search of the suspect, a Beretta pistol was found in his possession. During a preliminary investigation, more details about the suspect, his activities and source of the firearm was unraveled.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents of the state that efforts are being redoubled towards eradicating all forms of criminality in the state and the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

 

Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill 5 persons in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked K-Vom (Gwol) village and killed five persons in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State Our correspondent gathered from the villagers that the attackers descended from nearby hills shooting around 10pm on Thursday. Plateau State Police Commissioner, CP Edward Egbuka, who visited the scene on […]
Metro & Crime

Anambra communities disown monarchs for visiting Buhari

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Onitsha

Trouble is brewing in the 12 communities of Anambra State because some traditional rulers wenttoAbujatoseePresident Mohammed Buhari without clearance from the state government and their communities. Already some of the communities have disowned their traditional rulers.   About six of the 12 communities have thrown their weight behind the Anambra State government. A formerPresident-General of […]
Metro & Crime

Delta rolls out COVID-19 phase 2 vaccination

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State government through the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency (DSPHCDA) has rolled out the 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination and appealed to residents to avail themselves of the exercise.   The state was recently listed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) among the states with outbreak of the third wave of the […]

