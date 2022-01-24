Metro & Crime

Police arrest man for scamming 121 job seekers

… issues fake employment letters

 

The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested an alleged serial fraudster, Hamza Abdullahi Gambo, an indigene of Karofim-Madaki of Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State for allegedly issuing fake employment letters of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), to unsuspecting members of the public after collecting over N5 million from them.

 

The suspect was apprehended by the IRT team in the Bauchi State metropolis after one Beatrice Itodo reported that the suspect swindled her of a total of two million, three hundred and sixty six thousand naira (N2,366,000) through fake employment letters issued to many of her relatives purported to be by the agency.

 

Gambo, who is a former employeeof NIMETconfessedtohave issuedthefakeemploymentletters and that he was paid for doing so through his bank account. He stated that he is a senior school certificate holder who was employed by the NIMET in 2003. He also said that he was dismissed, reinstatedandlaterdismissedagain.

 

Gambo during interrogation confessed that he issued fake employment letters to a total of one hundred and twenty one (121) job seekers through fake letters of appointment, designed with the agency’s logo and staff signature before his arrest.

He also admitted through a confessional statement to the police to have collected a total of five million, one hundred and seventy three thousand naira (N5,173,000.00) from the various job seekers through his  bank accountwheretheymadepayment before employment is issued.

He further revealed that Itodo had paid twomillion, threehundred and sixty six naira (N2,366,000.00) to him through his bank account for 15 job seekers initially and the fake employment letters with NIMET letterhead was issued to them through electronic mail addresses.

 

“I cannot remember how much I collected based on individuals, but the total amount is two million, three hundred and sixty six thousand naira. I received the money via my account number as stated, without the money no employment letter wouldbeissued toprospective job seekers.”

 

Why being interrogated by the police detectives on what the proceeds of the crime was used for, the suspect said he used it to build a house in Kandahar, Bauchi State with the intention of selling it topay his victims at the end of the day.

 

A perusal by our reporter at the fake employment letter shows that it was dated March 1, 2021 and signed by Rabi Mohammed, the Director of Admin and Supply for the Managing Director of NIMET.

 

