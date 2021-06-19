News

Police arrest man in Ekiti for raping step-mother

Posted on

The Ekiti state police command yesterday said it has arrested a 65 years old man for allegedly raping his 85 years old step mother. A statement signed by the police public relations officer (PRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, stated that “the Ido-Osi Divisional Police Headquarters, on Wednesday 16th June, 2021 at about 1300hrs, arrested a 65yr old man, one Durodola Kayode Ogundele of Ayetoro-Ekiti, for forcefully having sexual intercourse with his 85yr old Step Mother in her room. It was gathered that the suspect, who is a son to the victim’s late husband, came in to her room on 15th of June to assist her in applying herbal medicine on her legs as usual due to pains in her legs.

The statement further explained that “the victim alleged that after applying the herbal medicine on her legs, the suspect forcefully had sexual intercourse with her twice.” Abutu disclosed that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunde Mobayo has ordered the transfer of the case to the State CID for thorough investigation after which the suspect be charged to Court.

