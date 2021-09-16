Metro & Crime

Police arrest man over alleged production of AK-47 rifles, other guns

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested one Ekike Hector David, an indigene of Mbiokporo 1 in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state for alleged illegal manufacturing of AK47 riffles and other different types of guns. The command Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a press statement in Uyo, the state capital said upon the suspect’s arrest, the items recovered from him included: eight locally fabricated AK47 Rifles, one Pump Action, one pistol and six Dane Guns. He said the suspect who is a welder allegedly fabricates and sells those guns to criminals who use them to rob and terrorise innocent people in the state. The statement reads in parts: “On the 13th of September, 2021, at about 1pm, Surveillance Team of ‘A’ Division located at Barracks Road, while on routine stop and search operation to stem criminal activities along Uyo Village Road and environs, arrested one Ekike Hector David of Mbiokporo 1 in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area with eight locally fabricated AK47 Rifles, one Pump Action, one pistol and six Dane Guns.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a Welder who specialises in making and selling locally made Rifles and other types of guns to criminal elements who use same in terrorising innocent members of the public.”

