Police arrest man who killed friend over N500

The Police in Kano have arrested Haruna Ya’u who allegedly killed his friend, Sani Ibrahim following a misunderstanding over N500.

Haruna, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend over the money which was said to have given by the deceased for an errand.

The Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed that they arrested Haruna hiding around the area.

DSP Haruna said they are investigating the accused person after which they will charge him to court.

The incident happened on Monday night at Dan Tsinke quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area.

The deceased’s elder brother, Auwalu Ibrahim, said Danharu, 25, used a pair of scissors to stab the 22-year-old Ibrahim to death.

Ibrahim said the late Sani sent his friend with N500 on an errand but he diverted the money to personal use.

“When Sani demanded his money from Aminu, an argument ensued and developed into a quarrel.

“As they were quarrelling, Danharu arrived and interceded on Aminu’s behalf.

“When the late Sani insisted on getting his money back, Danharu stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

“We rushed him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Ibrahim said.

The deceased’s mother, Zainab Isma’il, expressed outrage over her son’s death.

