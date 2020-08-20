Metro & Crime

Police arrest man who killed friend over N500

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

The Police in Kano have arrested Haruna Ya’u who allegedly killed his friend, Sani Ibrahim following a misunderstanding over N500.
Haruna, a resident of Tarauni, Kano, allegedly stabbed his friend over the money which was said to have given by the deceased for an errand.
The Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed that they arrested Haruna hiding around the area.
DSP Haruna said they are investigating the accused person after which they will charge him to court.
The incident happened on Monday night at Dan Tsinke quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area.
The deceased’s elder brother, Auwalu Ibrahim, said Danharu, 25, used a pair of scissors to stab the 22-year-old Ibrahim to death.
Ibrahim said the late Sani sent his friend with N500 on an errand but he diverted the money to personal use.
“When Sani demanded his money from Aminu, an argument ensued and developed into a quarrel.
“As they were quarrelling, Danharu arrived and interceded on Aminu’s behalf.
“When the late Sani insisted on getting his money back, Danharu stabbed him with a pair of scissors.
“We rushed him to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Ibrahim said.
The deceased’s mother, Zainab Isma’il, expressed outrage over her son’s death.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

An Owerri High Court on Thursday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri, following the judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of the Managing Director, New Chidicon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze. Njemanze, in a suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

33 killed, houses burnt in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

SOKAPU calls for international assistance At least, 33 persons have been killed and others missing as gunmen hit Southern Kaduna in a new wave of attacks, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said yesterday evening. The union called on the international community to come to their aid to stop what they called “government sponsored genocide […]
Metro & Crime

Osun bids Fasanmi farewell, hands over body to Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government yesterday handed the body of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, to the Ekiti State government, for his interment at Iye-Ekiti. The short farewell ceremony took place at Ita Awure, border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: