Police arrest man who rob online vendors

A 44-year-old man, Olumide Agboola, has been arrested by the Police in Lagos State for allegedly robbing online vendors. The notorious suspect was arrested following a painstaking investigation which was launched after a number of reports were received about his activities.

In a statement yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said different Close Circuit Cameral footages at his various crime scenes aided in the irrefutable identifica tion of the suspect.

Hundeyin said in Agboola’s last operation, the suspect dispossessed his victim of her Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone, as well as the assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she came to sell, all valued at N193,000.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them. He, however, said, investigation was ongoing to recover other stolen items from his previous operations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...