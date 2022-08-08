Police arrest man who sedates, robs ‘girlfriends’ of valuables

Men of the Lagos State Police Command, Surulere Divisional Headquarters, now have in custody one Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu, who engages in robbing his girlfriends of valuables, including iPhones, precious ornaments, wristwatches and cash.

Revealing this in a thread on his social media handle over the weekend, the State Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the 32 year old may have robbed as many as 30 women under the guise of a love affair.

The Suspect, of no fixed address, is said to always lure the women to different Lagos hotels through blind dating, where he disposes them of valuables after sedating them and in the process have disposed many of millions of naira worth of valuables.

“The suspect robbed the women of their 3 iPhones 12, 2 iPhones 11 Pro Max, 1 iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to hotels, where he laced their drinks with sedatives, making them fall into deep slumber.

Hundeyin said police succeeded in recovering the items and investigations are ongoing to apprehend receivers of the stolen items, while also announcing that the suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.

